Last 3 of 12 Macon fugitives turn themselves in for drug charges

MACON, Ga. — Three fugitives wanted for drug charges in Macon turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Two of the three turned themselves in at the federal courthouse in Macon and the third turned himself into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Trayvon Simmons, Leroy Mintz, and Devonta Jackson were wanted on federal charges involving the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Macon

The trio were part of a group of 12 people indicted on federal drug trafficking charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia in January.

The other nine people were previously arrested.

According to the FBI, Simmons was wanted for the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Macon. He was also charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, distribution of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mintz and Jackson were wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

