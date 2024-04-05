Large police presence, investigation underway on Flat Shoals Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of police cars are on the scene of an investigation in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene in the area near Flat Shoals Road and Vineyard Walk.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Flat Shoals Road is shutdown near that intersection.
At this time, details are limited.
Police have not said what led to the investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Prison chicken casserole? Julie Chrisley puts her culinary skills to use for fellow inmates
- Neighbors complain about people repeatedly having sex in parking lot of Atlanta adult business
- Jury says Todd Chrisley defamed GA Revenue agent, awards her $755,000 in damages
Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated with details to come on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group