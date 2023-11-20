Large fire breaks out on Whitwell Mountain; nearby residents told to evacuate

WHITWELL, Tenn. — Crews are battling a large fire that broke out on Whitwell Mountain.

Whitwell police said firefighters from surrounding areas are assisting in the battle against the blaze.

Residents are asked to stay away from Hwy 108 and Mount Olive Road while crews travel through the area to refill their trucks with water.

Authorities said residents should evacuate if they see the fire getting close to their property.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Officials have not said if anyone has been injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

