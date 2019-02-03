Lanes reopening after 1 killed, 2 injured in wreck on I-285 North

Police are investigating an accident that killed a man and injured two others on Interstate 285 Sunday morning.
The accident happened on I-285 North near Bolton Road and all lanes are in the process of reopening after they were blocked for hours. Traffic is being diverted off at Donald Lee Hollowell exit.
Traffic backed up on 285 NB, all forced off onto Hollowell Pkwy for fatal crash #ATLtraffic @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/ofjKGG6ccz— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 3, 2019
WSB Triple Team Traffic reported a vehicle fire at the Bolton Road exit at 3:30 a.m.
RED ALERT Cobb Co: Vehicle Fire: I-285/nb(inner loop) at Bolton Rd(Exit 13); All lanes blocked; delays https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/QJKm7cYk3x— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 3, 2019
**UPDATE** RED ALERT Fulton Co: Vehicle Fire/ Investigation: I-285/nb(inner loop) at Bolton Rd(Exit 13); All lanes blocked; traffic diverted onto Hollowell Pkwy(exit 12); delays https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/cXkB4Yfcpl— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 3, 2019
