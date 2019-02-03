  • Lanes reopening after 1 killed, 2 injured in wreck on I-285 North

    Police are investigating an accident that killed a man and injured two others on Interstate 285 Sunday morning.

    The accident happened on I-285 North near Bolton Road and all lanes are in the process of reopening after they were blocked for hours. Traffic is being diverted off at Donald Lee Hollowell exit. 

    WSB Triple Team Traffic reported a vehicle fire at the Bolton Road exit at 3:30 a.m. 

