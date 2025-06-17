LaGrange PD seeks community’s help to solve 2018 killing

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police is asking for the public’s help on a homicide investigation that has gone cold.

Antonio Harris was killed on Jan. 29, 2018, at 104 Lady Elaine Drive in LaGrange.

He was only 21 at the time of his slaying, his obituary said.

According to media reports at the time, he was shot in the chest and killed at the home while two young children and two women were at the location.

Police said his killing remains unsolved and no arrests have been made in the case despite “exhaustive efforts at the time of the incident and in the years since.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said they believe someone in the community may know key information that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

They are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in the area of Lady Elaine Drive on Jan. 29, 2018.

“Even seemingly minor details may prove crucial in achieving justice and providing closure to the family and loved ones of the victim,” detectives say.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Kindre Scott at 706-883-2620. Information may also be submitted anonymously through Tip411 via the mobile app, online portal or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group