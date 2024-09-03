Labor Day boating roundup: Man drowns on Lake Lanier, body found in 25 feet of water

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released its final boating statistics for the Labor Day weekend.

Officials responded to a total of four incidents between Saturday and Monday.

The most notable incident happened on Saturday afternoon when a 46-year-old Vinings man drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier.

Hasani Kamau Widemond, 46, was swimming from shore back to his boat when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Game wardens located him in approximately 25 feet of water using boat-mounted sonar.

Then, on Monday, a 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital in Columbus after taking a bad fall while wakeboarding.

Her current status is unclear.

The other two incidents did not result in severe injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group