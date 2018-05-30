0 Kitten rescued twice within minutes

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It’s a good thing cats have nine lives.

Brevard County firefighters pulled a kitten out of the engine of a woman’s car Monday morning. The kitten then ran right into the wheel well of a police squad car and had to be rescued again.

The back-to-back rescues happened in front of the McDonald’s on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach.

“It feels good to save anything, especially a little animal,” said Cocoa Beach firefighter Marc Sciacca, who gently and successfully pulled the squirmy kitten out of the police car.

The woman who owns the first car the kitten hid in works at the McDonald’s.

“We saw him by my tire, and then I came out to look for him and he ended up in my engine,” said Oasha Santiago. “I looked for him for a while, and we finally found him in my engine. He came out and ended up in the cop car. And now I have a best friend.”

Santiago said she’s going to bring the cat home. The cat’s new name, she said, will probably be “Mickey D.”

Firefighters on the scene said the kitten is no stranger to trouble. They said firefighters have pulled this kitten out of cars in the same parking lot before.

