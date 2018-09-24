Kitchen at Shepherd Center fails health inspection

ATLANTA - The kitchen at Shepherd Center in Atlanta has failed a health inspection.
The well-known spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center on Peachtree Road failed its food health inspection Friday with a score of 64.
That was a surprise to Wytazia Farmer, who was visiting a friend at Shepherd Center. She told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge there has to be something really wrong if that would happen at a place with so many patients.
Violations included moldlike growth of green peppers in the cooler, meat not held cold enough in the meat cooler and several dented cans in a dry storage area.
TRENDING STORIES:
The spokesperson for Shepherd Center declined to go on camera. In an e-mail statement, the center said:
“All of the nine violations were corrected while the inspector was on site or immediately after they left. The Fulton County Board of Health will assign a senior inspector to return to Shepherd Center to review our plan of action to prevent future violations.”
The spokesperson said that includes additional training for appropriate staff.
They also said this is the first time they ever failed a food health inspection and they are working diligently to make sure it never happens again.
The Shepherd Center said it has notified patients, family and staff members about the failing inspection.
Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated on how they do on the next inspection.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}