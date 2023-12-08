‘Kind smile and beautiful heart:’ Rome football player dies after battle with leukemia

ROME, Ga. — The Rome High School football program is mourning the loss of a player who died after a battle with leukemia and sudden infection.

Jamarius Wells, 15, died on Tuesday with his parents by his side in Rome, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

The GoFundMe said that Wells battled leukemia twice and had been undergoing clinical chemotherapy trials at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

“A young man with a kind smile and beautiful heart tackled life with determination. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs and New England Patriots. As he was one of their biggest fans rooting them on to championships, Jamarius is the true champion. He championed the ability to smile throughout his battle with leukemia not once but twice,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

“From Coach Reid, the coaching staff and fellow Rome Wolves, your toughness and fighting spirit lives in all of us. Rest in peace,” the Rome High School football team wrote in a statement.

The GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help Wells’ family with funeral services, his treatments and wages his family has lost.

“During this season of giving, let’s come together and give if you are able to support laying this amazing young man to rest. If you are unable to donate, please keep them in your prayers and if possible, please share this as far and wide as possible.”

