Kids' use of iPads early on may cause weak hand muscles, study finds

ATLANTA - A new study claims your children may no longer be learning a basic skill during early-development and it could impact them for the rest of their life.
Meghan Bykowski and her son Luke love coloring together. She recently spent time with him in his kindergarten class at a primary center in Pittsburgh.
“Is your arm getting tired at all?” Bykowski said.
Asking if his arm is tired may seem like an odd question, but in 2018, it's not necessarily surprising. That's because young children are interacting with iPad and tablets like never before.
UK researchers found kids spend so much time "swiping" at a young age, that they're actually entering school with weaker hand muscles and may even struggle to hold a pencil.
