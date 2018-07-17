Kids as young as 11 are vaping, officials say

ATLANTA - Thousands of metro Atlanta students head back to school over the next few weeks but state officials are warning about an increase in teens vaping.
A recent study said 3 million teenagers in the U.S. are ingesting nicotine through a vaporizer.
The Georgia Poison Center said it takes hundreds of calls, about children vaping, some, as young as 11 years old.
We'll show you what doctors say parents need to be aware of about vaping, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}