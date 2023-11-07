Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band to bring tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will perform and present at the 2023 CMA Awards live on Channel 2 Wednesday night. You’ll have the chance to see both of them live in Atlanta soon.

The country artist and band announced the dates for their upcoming “Sun Goes Down” tour. University of Georgia alumnae Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will also join the tour.

All four acts will perform on May 18, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday for Amex and Audacy members. Premium presale will start at 10 a.m. Monday followed by basic presale at 12 pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17.

You can see Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band perform and present during the 2023 CMA Awards, which start at 8 p.m.

