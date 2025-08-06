Kennesaw man indicted on child sexual exploitation charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A metro Atlanta man has been indicted on child sexual exploitation charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Alabama announced.

Adree Villanueva, 25, of Kennesaw, faces a three-count indictment in U.S. District Court.

He is charged with coercion and enticement, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and transportation of a minor.

These incidents allegedly occurred between April and July 2025 in Madison County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Huntsville Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

