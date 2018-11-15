Kemp moves forward with transition team as Abrams continues legal fight

ATLANTA - More than a week after the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is moving forward with his transition into the governor’s office even as his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, continues her legal challenges.
[READ MORE: Abrams sues for more time; Kemp's campaign says math is clear]
Kemp’s team insists the math is still on its side, so Abrams cannot win the election.
The governor’s office is responsible for coming up with a state budget due right after the first of the year, so Kemp’s team said it had to get moving.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot gets an exclusive look at the transition offices, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
“All of our staff has to be up to date with what the governor’s office has up until now,” Kemp’s press secretary, Cody Hall, told Channel 2 Action News.
[READ MORE: Absentee ballots missing birth dates must be counted, judge orders]
Kemp drew a lot of criticism from the Abrams campaign when he declared himself the winner and began the transition process before counties and the state certified the election and while the courts were still hearing legal challenges.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}