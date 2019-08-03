Keep umbrellas around: Scattered showers, storms could pop up later today

ATLANTA - After a line of showers and storms moved through Friday night, metro Atlanta is off to a quiet start with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
But you'll want to keep the umbrellas around as more scattered showers and storms could develop this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a 40 percent chance of rain today. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
We're using advanced weather technology to pinpoint which areas will most likely see storms, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Higher rain chance for Sunday. Drier weather returns early next week. pic.twitter.com/647CtF3R5T— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 3, 2019
Highs will be in the mid 80s to almost 90 degrees. That rain isn't over yet for the weekend.
There is a 60 percent chance for storms Sunday with more widespread rain expected. It will last longer from early afternoon to late evening.
Rain chances will start to drop early next week as drier air moves in. Temps will climb back up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}