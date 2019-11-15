Keep umbrella handy: Isolated, scattered showers moving through metro

ATLANTA - It's going to be a wet morning Friday, so you'll want to stay with Channel 2 Action News as you prepare for the day.
Here's what you need to know:
- Isolated to scattered showers are moving through metro Atlanta and will continue through mid-morning.
- Roads across north Georgia are expected to be wet, so Severe Weather Team 2 advises you give yourself extra time before heading out of the house.
- Throughout the morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
- More rain will develop Friday afternoon.
