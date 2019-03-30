0 Keep tissues handy! Today's pollen count is HIGHEST we have seen this year

ATLANTA - Saturday morning’s pollen count is the highest so far this season. Allergy experts told Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls those numbers will continue to increase as we head into April.

Saturday morning’s pollen count was 1,922. That means 1,922 pollen grains in a cubic meter of air accumulated over a 24-hour period. Trees are pollenating right now with pine, oak, sycamore, sweet gum and birch as the primary contributors.

The morning's pollen count is in and it's the HIGHEST it's been so far this year! When you hit these kind of numbers, even if you're not allergic, you could be irritated. Remember, pollen is most concentrated in the morning then disperses more in the PM pic.twitter.com/TZAqy4HEpU — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 30, 2019

So how is it calculated? Certified counters from Atlanta Allergy and Asthma wake up dark and early, well before dawn, and physically count the number of pollen particles on a glass slide, which has been outside for the prior 24-hours.

The number you see on Channel 2 Action News and on our free WSB Weather App is the number from that morning’s count and represents the pollen present in the metro.

Technicians decipher the different types of pollen particles using a microscope. That’s how we know which types of trees, weeds and grass are pollenating and causing issues.

People with allergies look at the types of pollen that are mentioned in that morning count to know how they might be impacted during the day. Not everyone is allergic to or irritated by the same thing, but when numbers climb into the thousands, even if you’re not allergic to pollen, you could be irritated.

Allergy experts recommend removing your clothes after being outdoors to eliminate pollen irritants inside your home. That also means washing your animals, who have been outside, so they don’t bring allergens inside.

If you’re sensitive to pollen, remember that pollen counts are highest in the morning.

