K-9 retires from Gordon County Sheriff’s Office after 6 years on the force

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K-9 Lollie, a female labrador retriever.

Lollie worked as a sheriff’s K-9 since 2017, where she was cross-trained on both narcotics detection and tracking, helping deputies with “scores of felony drug arrests and convictions.”

In her career as a sheriff’s K-9, Lollie helped with the seizure and destruction of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, helped track and locate felons, and rescued missing and lost persons, according to Sheriff Mitch Ralston.

During her time with the sheriff’s office, Lollie was also an “ambassador of goodwill” across the Gordon County community, making appearances with the county school system, frequently elementary schools.

The sheriff’s office said Lollie is an especially friendly dog and that the students and sheriff’s office staff would miss her during her “well-earned retirement.”

After leaving the service, the sheriff presented Lollie and her handler Sgt. Jarrod Powell a distinguished service award on Nov. 2. She’ll live with Powell in her retirement.

A few days before officially leaving the force, Lollie went on somewhat of a goodbye tour, including at Fairmount Elementary School in Gordon County. During her “last walk,” she said goodbye to students and staff the school.

