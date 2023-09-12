K9 helps track down 87-year-old Ga. man with dementia

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia K-9 is being recognized for its ‘paw-sitive’ detective work in rescuing an elderly man with dementia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday morning, an 87-year-old man with dementia had wandered off from his home.
The department’s Scent Kit device allows the scent of a person to be preserved for up to 10 years. The device helped K9 Legend to track down the missing man.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men stabbed after concert at Coca-Cola Roxy, suspect arrested, Cobb police say
- Are you middle class in Georgia? Here’s how much you have to make to qualify
- Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax for next month, declares state of emergency
Deputies said the man was located a quarter of a mile away in the woods. He was uninjured.
The sheriff’s office thanked K9 Legend and Corp. Carter for their heroic deed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group