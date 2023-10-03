K9 body armor donated to Georgia sheriff’s office

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia K9 will now be dressed with maximum defense in mind thanks to a nonprofit donation.

According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, their K9 Maxim received donated body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Carefree Westies, deputies said. The vest was customized with embroidery reading “Gifted by Carefree Westies & Together Saving Paws.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the vests are each worth about $1,800 and weigh between four and five pounds. The vests have a five-year warranty.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vested Interest in K9s also accepts tax-deductible donations in any amount, with single donations of $985 each sponsoring a vest.

The nonprofit was founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) and has provided more than 5,000 vests to K9s across the U.S., with an estimated value of $6.9 million, through a combination of both private and corporate donations, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the nonprofit vest donation program is available to any dog 20 months or older actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. It is also open to K9s with expired vests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta City Council approves $3.75 million settlement for family of man who died in police custody

©2023 Cox Media Group