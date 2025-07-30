K-9 Major Lex retires from Floyd County PD after helping recover $5M+ worth of narcotics

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Police Department has announced the retirement of K-9 Major Lex, a distinguished service dog who has taken a bite out of crime since 2018.

Lex was deployed 440 times and was responsible for 42 apprehensions. He played a crucial role in the recovery of more than $5 million worth of narcotics, including methamphetamine, marijuana, THC, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, mushrooms and MDMA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lex’s contributions extended beyond the Floyd County Police Department as he assisted numerous other law enforcement agencies.

These included the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshall’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Rome/Floyd Metro Drug Task Force, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol and several local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

The Floyd County Police Dept. wishes Lex a happy retirement.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group