JUST IN: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting

DADE COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a trooper-involved shooting in northwest Georgia on Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop in Dade County, prompting a short chase that ended with a man pointing a weapon at the trooper, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a tweet.
The trooper then fired multiple shots, striking the man several times, Miles said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition was not provided.
Dade County borders Tennessee and Alabama. Trenton, the county’s seat, is about 125 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.
No other details have been released.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
