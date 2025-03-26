Judge to hear evidence in shooting that killed 2 innocent teens after Lil Baby video shoot

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge will hear evidence against seven defendants charged in the deadly shooting of two Atlanta teenagers.

Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis, both 13 years old, died in a July 2024 shooting while they were hanging out with a friend on the steps of an apartment building. Police said the victims were bystanders caught in a retaliation shooting.

In the arrest affidavits, police blamed the shooting as part of a gang dispute that began at a video shooting for rapper Lil Baby. Police accused the rapper of shooting the video in a rival gang territory. Lil Baby has denied any involvement.

Last month, Atlanta police announced gang and murder charges in connection to the July 2024 shooting.

On Wednesday, the case heads into its third day of a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the defendants to stand trial.

On Wednesday, the case heads into its third day of a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the defendants to stand trial.

