Jovita Moore's 10 most savage tweets

Jovita Moore has a tendency to bring the sass on Twitter. Whether she's hilariously teasing kids about snow days, poking gentle fun at Atlanta-isms or just showcasing her deep knowledge of the Atlanta rap scene, it's hard not to get a good laugh out of her social commentary.
In honor of her 20 years with WSB-TV, scroll through our top 10 favorite Jovita Twitter moments above and follow her at @JovitaMoore.
