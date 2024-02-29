Johns Creek officer suffers head injury in fight with detainee, Roswell officer steps in to save him

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Roswell police officer is being recognized for stepping in and saving a Johns Creek police officer during a violent arrest.

The Roswell Police said while at the Johns Creek Police Department in early January, after completing the booking process for one detainee, Officer Christiansen saw another detainee being brought in who was behaving aggressively.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Christiansen stayed at the jail after observing the aggressive detainee.

RPD said the situation quickly escalated when the detainee “violently resisted” while being re-handcuffed.

That’s when a fight began, resulting in a Johns Creek officer being knocked to the ground and suffering a head injury. As the injured officer was on the ground, police said the detainee continued to assault the officer.

RPD said Christiansen quickly intervened and restrained the detainee.

“Officer Christiansen immediately intervened, utilizing his training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to subdue the suspect within seconds and protect the injured officer from further harm. His prompt intervention and skilled handling of the situation prevented any further escalation and ensured the safety of all involved,” said RPD.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the incident, the police agencies joined to recognize Christiansen for his decisiveness and courage.

“Officers and leadership from both the Roswell Police Department and the Johns Creek Police Department took time to commend Officer Christiansen for his bravery, selflessness, and sound decision-making, which led to a safe outcome for everyone present,” said RPD.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet The video showed a boy in the back of a gray Dodge Challenger holding a baby bassinet as his mother was driving.

©2023 Cox Media Group