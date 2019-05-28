Jogger robbed at gunpoint on the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA - Someone robbed a woman at gunpoint as she jogged on the Atlanta BeltLine.
It happened at the end of the BeltLine in northwest Atlanta next to Washington Park around 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the woman on the phone. She said moments before the robbery she noticed a man trying to talk to some girls who told him they didn’t want to talk to him.
"I knew he was up to no good but I didn’t think, you know, he was going to do anything," the woman said.
She had headphones on and she said her music was pretty loud when she felt a tap on her shoulder.
"I turned around and he had a gun out. I don’t even know if he even said anything, and I just said, 'What do you want?'" she said.
Her warning to others, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
