Jogger robbed at gunpoint on the Atlanta BeltLine

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Someone robbed a woman at gunpoint as she jogged on the Atlanta BeltLine.

    It happened at the end of the BeltLine in northwest Atlanta next to Washington Park around 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the woman on the phone. She said moments before the robbery she noticed a man trying to talk to some girls who told him they didn’t want to talk to him.

    "I knew he was up to no good but I didn’t think, you know, he was going to do anything," the woman said.

    She had headphones on and she said her music was pretty loud when she felt a tap on her shoulder.

    "I turned around and he had a gun out. I don’t even know if he even said anything, and I just said, 'What do you want?'" she said.

