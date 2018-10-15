JOB ALERT: UPS hiring 40,000 workers in 1 day at job fairs across the country

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - UPS announced plans for a seasonal hiring blitz with job fairs across the country this Friday.
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant will hold 170 job fairs nationally with plans to hire 40,000 people in one day, which it is calling “Brown Friday," in honor of its signature color.
It’s part of the company’s effort to fill 100,000 slots for seasonal workers in advance of the busy holiday shipping period. About 4,200 seasonal UPS hires are planned in Atlanta.
UPS plans to hold job fairs Friday Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facilities at:
- 3772 Pleasantdale Road in Doraville
- 1300 Old Ellis Road in Roswell
- 255 Southfield Pkwy in Forest Park
- 215 Marvin Miller SW in Atlanta.
Those interested can also apply online at UPSjobs.com for part-time and full-time seasonal positions.
The positions available include package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
The company says of the seasonal workers it hires, typically about 35 percent are later hired into permanent positions after the holidays. More than128,000 UPS employees started out as seasonal workers, or about 1/3 of the company’s workforce in the United States.
This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi, business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
