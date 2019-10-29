Jimmy Carter won't let 2nd fall this month stop him from teaching Sunday School

PLAINS, Ga. - Sunday means Sunday School.
And for Jimmy Carter, that means teaching.
Less than two weeks after falling and fracturing his pelvis, the former president is scheduled to teach Sunday School this Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.
Tony Lowden, the pastor of Maranatha, confirmed the former president's attendance this morning.
Carter, 95, fell in his home on Oct. 21 and had to be hospitalized.
He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.
It was his second fall in less than a month and third major accident of the year, after breaking his hip in May.
On Oct. 6, a fall at his home resulted in a black eye and 14 stitches, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.
All of that was while he was recovering from a scare at his Plains home when he fell and broke his hip on the way to go turkey hunting last spring.
After his May fall, he made a quick return to Maranatha, where he has been teaching regularly for close to 40 years.
Lowden said Carter, who was released from the hospital last Thursday, told him directly and emphatically, that he would be teaching on Sunday.
