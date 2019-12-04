0 Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital after infection

ATLANTA - Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital days after he was admitted for an infection.

The former president was discharged Wednesday afternoon from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. He was treated there for for a urinary tract infection.

Carter said "he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

The Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains said that Carter will not be teaching Sunday School lessons this month saying, “we want to make sure he takes the full surgery recovery time before teaching again.”

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last Wednesday, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

