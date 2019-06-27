Jailhouse call: 'Poor man's Hugh Hefner' says trafficking accusers betrayed him

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - There are new developments in the case of a Sandy Springs man accused of holding women against their will and forcing them to work at strip clubs.
[READ MORE: Man accused of forcing women into stripping defends himself: 'I run a business']
Police and prosecutors claim Kenndric Roberts found women on a “sugar daddy” website before luring them to a home and forcing them to work with him in 2017. He remains in jail without a bond.
Roberts’ friend sent Channel 2 Action News a jailhouse recording of him addressing the allegations.
“Where were the signs of captivity? No cages. No handcuffs. No special locks on doors,” Roberts said on the call.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Murder victim’s daughter lunges at accused killer, removed from courtroom
- 7 people hurt in drive-by shooting
- Police: Parents fight off woman trying to kidnap kids at Atlanta airport (VIDEO)
In the recording, the self-proclaimed "Poor Man’s Hugh Hefner" said he forgives his accusers but said they betrayed him after he lavished them in a luxurious lifestyle.
"What happened to keeping it real? What happened to you do your part, I’ll do mine?" Roberts said. "What makes it OK to take when all I did from the beginning was give before you had anything to contribute?"
What the suspect says he gave the women and why he says they should have been thankful, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}