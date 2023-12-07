Jailer accused of sexually assaulting Georgia inmate

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia jailer was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate.

On Sept.12, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations made against a jailer.

Emmanuelle Edward Robinson, 25, of Macon, Georgia was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate who was incarcerated at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Robinson turned himself in to the detention center on Dec. 6.

He was arrested and charged with sexual contact by a person with supervisory disciplinary authority.

The case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the GBI completes its investigation.

