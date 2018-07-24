Jackson County Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for aggravated assault suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a be on the lookout for an aggravated assault suspect.
Authorities are asking the public, if you see Shannon Michael Carter, do not to approach him.
Deputies believe he’s armed and dangerous.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is speaking to authorities about the latest on their search efforts, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
