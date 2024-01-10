‘It’s getting cold:’ Some metro Atlanta neighborhoods still without power 24 hours after storms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of customers after heavy rains and high winds pummeled metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Tuesday.

The storm brought down trees and powerlines, leaving crews to pick up the pieces behind it.

People across the state and in metro Atlanta are still sitting in the dark and waiting for the power to return.

“It’s getting cold. We have no heat. No electricity,” DeKalb County resident Mark Jensen told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

Jensen said he was watching TV on Tuesday when the power went out.

“There was a giant flash of light, and the wire that supplies our house was ripped right off the side of the house,” he added.

Georgia Power says that though some are still waiting, thousands more have already seen the lights come back on.

“Cumulatively with this kind of storm that moves throughout the day across the state, we restored power to nearly 200,000 customers on Tuesday,” Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said.

Kraft told Washington that crews are working long shifts to hopefully get everything back to normal.

“They’re really devoted to getting the power restored, and as quickly and safely as possible,” Kraft explained.

However, Jensen said each time there is bad weather, his power goes out.

He said he is bracing for the next weather system, which is expected on Friday.

“It happens all the time,” said Jensen.

