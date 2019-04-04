  • It's back: 2nd, stronger wave of flu is hitting Southeast

    ATLANTA - Just when you though it was safe, the flu is back and stronger than ever. 

    According to the Atlanta-based Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the second wave is a new, stronger strain, and it's hitting the Southeast particularly hard. 

    Georgia is currently listed on the CDC's influenza map as "widespread" for influenza activity. 

    The CDC predicts the flu could continue to wreak havoc into May.

    We're talking to a local doctor about why this strain is so bad and what you should be doing to prevent the flu, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

