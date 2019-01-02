ATLANTA - If your child is going back to school this week – you should pack them an umbrella.
It’ll be a dry morning, but the showers will begin to move into Georgia this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said clouds will increase this morning and then the rain moves in later in the afternoon and evening.
Students in Jefferson City and Chattooga County go back to school today.
If you have students going back to school tomorrow or Friday, you’ll definitely also need to make sure they have an umbrella.
The chance of rain sticks around through Friday and we could see 1 to 3 inches before we dry out for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
