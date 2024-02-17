‘It was me:’ Man arrested for DUI after crashing into church, Ga. police say

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man has been charged with driving under the influence and then crashing into a church.

On Monday morning, Rome police were called out to a hit-and-run accident at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Garden Lakes Boulevard about a hit-and-run accident.

An investigation determined that a car driven by Anthony Beeman had crashed into the church, before leaving.

A short time later, Beeman’s car was found behind Garden Lakes Elementary School. An officer attempted to stop the car, but Beeman sped away.

He eventually ran into a nearby home, prompting officers to surround his home. A few minutes later, Beeman left the home saying “it was me.”

Beeman was then arrested.

The car Beeman was driving had extensive damage to the front, including a missing headlight and fender.

A police officer smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Beeman’s breath along with slurred speech. The officer also determined that Beeman’s license was suspended for serious violations.

Beeman was taken to Atrium Health Floyd for medical clearance before being taken to Floyd County Jail.

Beeman was charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, hit and run, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

