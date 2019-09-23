It's officially fall, but summer temperatures sticking around

ATLANTA - So long, summer! It is officially fall.
The temperatures, though, will make it feel like summer lasts throughout the week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking possibly record-breaking temperatures.
The timing of when the highest temperatures arrive, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
By late Monday afternoon, there could be some isolated showers moving closer to the north Georgia mountains.
It's a small chance of rain late today -- but not zero across the entire area, Monahan said.
DRY FOR MOST OF US: Good morning and welcome to fall! I'm tracking a sunny day for most of us, with only a slight chance of a shower in the mountains late today/tonight.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 23, 2019
The heat is building all week long.
See you on Channel 2 live now through 7am! pic.twitter.com/uyf2ukp02q
