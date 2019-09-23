  • It's officially fall, but summer temperatures sticking around

    By: Nicole Emmett

    

    ATLANTA - So long, summer! It is officially fall. 

    The temperatures, though, will make it feel like summer lasts throughout the week.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking possibly record-breaking temperatures.

    The timing of when the highest temperatures arrive, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    By late Monday afternoon, there could be some isolated showers moving closer to the north Georgia mountains.

    It's a small chance of rain late today -- but not zero across the entire area, Monahan said.

     

