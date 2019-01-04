  • More than a dozen crashes reported across Georgia as heavy rain falls

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - You'll need to watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning before you head out the door as we track heavy rain and a messy commute this morning.

    Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking the heavy rain moving through Georgia this morning as the system developed days ago. 

    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Georgia through tonight.

    "Rain, heavy at times, is falling across north Georgia right now and it's going to be a WET morning commute," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

    We're tracking the rain and the traffic impact on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said that drivers will need to take it easy on the very wet roads this morning. More than a dozen crashes have been reported across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

    "I'm not happy with what the radar shows," Arum said. "It's going to be a wet, sloppy rush hour."

    The roads will be more packed this morning as more students head Back 2 School, including Gordon County, City of Carrollton, Coweta County and Bremen City Schools.

    After the rain moves through tonight, you can expect to see a dry weekend but the next chance of rain comes later next week.

