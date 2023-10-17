Israeli teens serving in Georgia talk about being away from home as war wages

ATLANTA — Matan is one of eight Shinshinim living in the Atlanta metro area.

Shinshinim are 18-year-old high school graduates from all over Israel who complete a year of service in Jewish Atlanta. It’s a yearly program where the teens defer their military service for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to foster connections to Israel for the Atlanta Jewish community.

Channel 2 Action News is not publishing their last name at their request.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with the teens Monday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Matan planned to complete a year of service in Atlanta before returning home to Israel to join the military.

“I can tell you in my worst nightmare that I would never think I would be here and my country would be under attack,” Matan said.

When Hamas attacked in early October, the eight teens found themselves 6,000 miles away from the war and their families.

“My first instinct was to fly back to Israel to get a gun and join the war,” Matan said.

Another Atlanta Shinshinim, Hadar, said he feels like he has to do his job.

“I feel like everybody is doing something, and I’m here. It’s good that I’m “protected here” but I feel like I have to do my job,” said Hadar.

Many of their former classmates, friends, and family are now on the frontlines.

“I felt really bad and guilty because I could be over there. I could be in Isreal,” Matan said.

“I’m still adjusting in some ways. I’m trying to keep myself sane and not look in the news,” Hadar said.

The teens live in a reality where they wait for updates from home, wondering if their friends and family are safe.

“Every text message I get from [my sister] I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, please don’t let it be bad news,” Hadar said. “I got messages like that. One of the people in the community went missing, and they found she was dead.”

Matan also has received similar news. He’s lost two good friends in the war, including a friend he’s had since early childhood.

“I miss her a lot. I’m looking at pictures and photos, and it’s hard,” Matan said.

So, they are focusing on what they can do.

Serving the community, trying to build support for Israel, and acting as a reminder.

“My job is to remind them that things are not all right there. We have to talk about it,” Hadar said.

The Shinshinim are scheduled to stay in Georgia until next August. When they return to Israel, they hope to return to a peaceful home.

“We can live together. Even though you are a Jew, you are Christian, and you are Muslim. It doesn’t matter. So, my prayer is for peace,” Matan said.

