Isolated showers, storms possible for parts of north Georgia

After days of record-breaking heat and dry pattern, rain returns to the forecast for Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says today won't be a total washout, but there is a chance of isolated showers and storms.
The main threat with these possible storms will be damaging winds and hail.
We're using the most powerful technology to track which areas will see storms, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Isolated strong storms possible today across far north Georgia. Main threat is for damaging winds and hail. I'm tracking the timing now. pic.twitter.com/O6WaeainC8— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 2, 2019
Early outdoor plans we'll have enjoy some sunshine and dry conditions. Isolated showers and storms develop after 3PM near the metro. pic.twitter.com/LdDvfITJAB— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 2, 2019
