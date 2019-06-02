  • Isolated showers, storms possible for parts of north Georgia

    Updated:

    After days of record-breaking heat and dry pattern, rain returns to the forecast for Sunday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says today won't be a total washout, but there is a chance of isolated showers and storms. 

    The main threat with these possible storms will be damaging winds and hail.

    The main threat with these possible storms will be damaging winds and hail.

     

