  • Isolated showers, storms moving into metro Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Isolated showers and storms are moving into metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

    Below are minute-by-minute updates:

    4:52 p.m.

    Storms in north Georgia are approaching the north metro area.

    3:22 p.m.

    Storms are moving southeast into north Georgia.

    2:25 p.m.

    Isolated showers have developed in metro Atlanta and they're moving east.

    11:59 a.m.

    Isolated showers are developing in Fanin and Union counties.

     

