ATLANTA - Isolated showers and storms are moving into metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and Meteorologist Brad Nitz are tracking the showers and storms on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Below are minute-by-minute updates:
4:52 p.m.
Storms in north Georgia are approaching the north metro area.
3:22 p.m.
Storms are moving southeast into north Georgia.
2:25 p.m.
Isolated showers have developed in metro Atlanta and they're moving east.
11:59 a.m.
Isolated showers are developing in Fanin and Union counties.
