Is more seat space, legroom needed on flights?

WASHINGTON - Airline passengers have long complained about how small the seats are on planes and about having no legroom. One advocacy group sued the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA said it's not its problem.
The group Flyers' Rights claims people can hardly get out of their seats in an emergency.
The court ordered the agency to look into it. The FAA said it found no evidence of a safety issue.
The agency said:
"The time it takes passengers to get out of their seats is less than the time it takes for emergency exits to begin functioning."
The FAA said it will not make any regulations.
