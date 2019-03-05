  • Investigators: Woman, child killed in Fannin County; man responsible injured

    FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a woman and child are dead in Fannin County and the man investigators said is responsible is injured.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene on Underwood Road.

    We have contacted investigators to get more information, but they have not yet confirmed what led up to the violence nor how the man was injured.

