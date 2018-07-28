Investigators warn of man impersonating a police officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigation after a teen says she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at intersection of West Macintosh and Grant roads.
A 17-year-old woman said she was pulled over by a man in a dark colored car that had flashing blue lights.
The teen said when the man walked up to the car that she realized he was impersonating an officer. The teen said she took off and called police when she got home.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-461-6353.
