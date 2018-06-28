0 Investigators: Parents locked teenage daughter in room for months at a time

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Parents accused of abusing their 18-year-old daughter and imprisoning her in her room in their upscale home made an appearance in a Pickens County courtroom Thursday morning.

The courtroom was packed with supporters and family members of Neil and Janet Farrell.

A family friend of the Farrells called them a wonderful Christian family, but the state said their teenage daughter escaped her captors -- her own parents.

Lawyers for the Farrells asked that the bond hearing be put off for at least a couple of weeks.

They are charged with child cruelty for abuse that happened before their daughter turned 18 as well as false imprisonment.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the Farrells would keep their youngest daughter locked in her room and keep watch using video and audio surveillance, keeping her there for days, weeks, and even months at a time.

Investigators said the parents would leave their daughter a bucket to relieve herself rather than letting her use the bathroom.

The Farrells' home, valued at nearly a half-million dollars, is in the exclusive gated Bent Tree community of Pickens County on an almost 2-acre wooded lot at the end of a dead-end street.

The Sheriff’s Office said she escaped Saturday as her parents reported her missing.

