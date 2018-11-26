Investigators on scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Union City apartment complex.
According to authorities, a 30-year-old male was shot at the Shannon Lakes Apartment Complex off of Buffington Road Sunday night.
He later died at the scene.
Channel 2 Action News is on the scene speaking to investigators for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
#Breaking: Medical Examiner arrives to shooting scene in Union City apartment complex off Buffington Rd. Body in breezeway of building to our left just beyond black car . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2E7VFBIwHT— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 26, 2018
Piercing cries of a woman screaming “My Baby.” We do not have any info on the victim yet. Giving this family some space right now . Here’s a photo of the scene in Union City /Shannon Lake apt complex @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/f136BRy2kq— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 26, 2018
