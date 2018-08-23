BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Barrow County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Alyssa Holtzclaw was reported missing on Wednesday.
She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Alyssa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
