  Investigators need your help finding missing 12-year-old girl

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Barrow County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

    According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Alyssa Holtzclaw was reported missing on Wednesday.

    She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on Alyssa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

