Investigators: Mother did not get medical attention for son several hours after beating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is now charged with murder in the death of her boy.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about the story last week when police arrested the mother's boyfriend Hassan Rashad.
Floyd County police said Rashad beat Adrian Mitchell Jr., 2, so severely he had internal injuries and died at a hospital.
Now, Sydney Dean, 28, is charged with cruelty to children and second degree murder.
Investigators said she did not get medical attention for her son for several hours after the beating.
