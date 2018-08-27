JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In just the past hour, investigators in Jacksonville called the shooting at a Madden video game tournament over the weekend “a targeted attack on gamers.”
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon was at the news conference where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video shows the suspect -- David Katz -- “seek out gamers” inside a restaurant at The Jacksonville Landing.
A day after a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, we’re learning more about the people he killed, and those who survived - at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qS0GIH33uv— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) August 27, 2018
Also new on Monday, investigators said Katz purchased the two guns he had on Sunday legally, in his home state of Maryland.
According to The Associated Press, court documents show Katz had previously been hospitalized for mental illness.
Divorce filings from Katz's parents say that as a teenager he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications.
The records show Katz's parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their troubled son.
BREAKING: Court records: Man accused of killings at video gaming competition had been hospitalized for mental illness.— The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2018
Katz's father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple's long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.
He was known to barely speak to fellow gamers and sometimes exhibited an erratic playing style, according to other competitors, who were baffled that their virtual sport could lead to bloodshed.
"We've always known he was a little off and stuff just because he wasn't social at all," gamer Shay Kivlen said Monday.
