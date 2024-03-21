‘Intended for us to kill him:’ Parolee drinking Fireball leads police on chase near TN-GA border

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who recently got out of prison will head back to jail after police say he drank Fireball and led officers on a chase where he “intended” for police to kill him.

The chase happened Wednesday along Interstate 24 in Sequatchie and Marion Counties just a few miles north of the Tennessee-Georgia border.

Whitwell police said Jacob Seth Finley sped away from a traffic stop in a Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a woman in the passenger seat. Police tried to use spike strips to stop Finley, but the chase continued and Finley hit a Drug Task Force agency car.

An officer said he spotted Finley drinking Fireball and that the passenger was “visibly distressed” as she held onto a bar inside the truck.

As the chase got onto the westbound lanes, police said a tire on Finley’s truck popped and the truck hit the median near the eastbound lanes.

Police said Finley got out of the truck with a kitchen knife is his hand. One of the officers said that Finley told them that he “intended” for police to kill him. Officers were able to take him into custody.

The woman who was in the passenger seat told investigators that she told him at least six or seven times to stop and pull over.

Finley faces the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, felony evading arrest and resisting arrest. He will also face driving under the influence and opener container charges for the Fireball that was found in his truck.

